Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,615,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 66.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,226,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 739,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
FibroGen Stock Up 14.6 %
Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $208.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $23.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FibroGen Profile
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.
