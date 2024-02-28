Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,461,000. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,551,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,940,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,563,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,208,000.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. PHINIA’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

