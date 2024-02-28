Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137,493 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 483.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $496,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

