Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 316,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 179.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,706.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 1,888 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417. 58.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.