Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

