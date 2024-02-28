ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) versus First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Head-To-Head Review

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 3 0 0 2.00

ACNB has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given ACNB’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

0.6% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska $184.63 million N/A $60.01 million $18.95 10.45 ACNB $115.08 million 2.69 $31.69 million $3.72 9.76

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A 14.18% 1.08% ACNB 27.53% 12.37% 1.32%

Risk and Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB beats First National Bank Alaska on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. It also provides cash, trust, investment, and wealth management; bankcard; and escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, the company offers debit and credit cards, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

