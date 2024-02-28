AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AeroVironment Price Performance
AVAV opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $143.99.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.