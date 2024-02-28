AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AVAV opened at $126.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

