Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Microvast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 183,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 1,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

MVST stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

