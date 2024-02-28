Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Agenus were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 116.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $296.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Agenus

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.