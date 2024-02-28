Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $34,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in bluebird bio by 885.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.68. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

