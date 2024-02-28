Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $42,000 in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
SmartRent Stock Performance
NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $594.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.06. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.12.
SmartRent Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
