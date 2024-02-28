Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $35,000 Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Latham Group Trading Up 4.8 %

SWIM opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

