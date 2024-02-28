Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 22,630 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Assertio were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,882,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 2,918,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 1,185,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 489.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,225,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,017,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $6,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASRT shares. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assertio from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Assertio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

