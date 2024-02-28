Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $28,000 Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taseko Mines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.97.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

