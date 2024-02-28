Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxCyte by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 46.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after buying an additional 1,259,826 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 12.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,576,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 277,186 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $149,250. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MXCT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

