Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $158.27. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

