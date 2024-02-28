Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $92.53, but opened at $96.99. Albany International shares last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 18,425 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

View Our Latest Report on Albany International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,580,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.