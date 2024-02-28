Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $121.52, but opened at $127.44. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle shares last traded at $128.13, with a volume of 814,950 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

