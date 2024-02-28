Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

ALKT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ALKT opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

