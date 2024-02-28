Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.