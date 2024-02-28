Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

