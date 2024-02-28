Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $423.90 and last traded at $417.96, with a volume of 96443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $389.88.

The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The company had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

