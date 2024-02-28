América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE AMX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

