Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $278.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.24. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterweight Ventures LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 988.6% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

