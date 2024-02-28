Analyzing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grab and MetaWorks Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Grab currently has a consensus target price of $4.81, indicating a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

This table compares Grab and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10% MetaWorks Platforms -582.82% -236.56% -133.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and MetaWorks Platforms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.00 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -31.45 MetaWorks Platforms $1.84 million 1.55 -$6.21 million N/A N/A

MetaWorks Platforms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Summary

Grab beats MetaWorks Platforms on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

