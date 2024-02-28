Analyzing LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of LSI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCSC Technology International and LSI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LSI Industries $496.98 million 0.85 $25.76 million $0.91 15.97

Analyst Ratings

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CCSC Technology International and LSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

LSI Industries has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.97%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares CCSC Technology International and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A LSI Industries 5.71% 14.91% 9.19%

Summary

LSI Industries beats CCSC Technology International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc. produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. This segment also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. This segments products and services include signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also provides project management services comprising installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, sports court, and field markets, as well as warehouses. LSI Industries Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.