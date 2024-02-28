Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.73, but opened at $69.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 187,183 shares.

The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at $20,830,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

