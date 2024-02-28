Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 396.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 356,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,061.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 130,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

