Argonaut Gold (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Argonaut Gold (TSE:ARGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

AR opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Earnings History for Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.