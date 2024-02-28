Argonaut Gold (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

AR opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Argonaut Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

