ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 6th (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 6th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVBP shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVBP opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

