Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) vs. Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Head to Head Survey

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and Great Eagle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Great Eagle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Eagle has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Great Eagle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 8.18 $14.22 million $0.42 46.43 Great Eagle $1.13 billion 0.99 -$23.17 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Eagle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Great Eagle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Great Eagle

(Get Free Report)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments and properties; and flexible workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates hotels under The Langham, Cordis, and Eaton brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including secretarial services, staff services, maintenance and repairs, consultancy services, as well as property maintenance, leasing, and agency services. Further, it trades in building materials; invests in securities; manages real estate investment trust, computer system solutions, project advisory, treasury management, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as real estate agency services; procurement and financing, and general trading services, hospitality service, hotel management; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.