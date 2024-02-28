Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Critical Review

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Augmedix has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58% CBIZ 7.60% 15.52% 5.90%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $40.93 million 4.57 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.86 CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.39 $120.97 million $2.38 32.03

This table compares Augmedix and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Augmedix and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Augmedix presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. CBIZ has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.37%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CBIZ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats Augmedix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.