AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2,910.26 and last traded at $2,903.14, with a volume of 60158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,770.46.

The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.18 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,687.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,610.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

