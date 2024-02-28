Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after buying an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $561,431,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

