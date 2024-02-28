Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Cut to GBX 30

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 389.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Monday.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
