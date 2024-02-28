BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 11.2% Following Strong Earnings

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $178.53 and last traded at $178.16. 192,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 303,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.26.

The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.90.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,908,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,162,000 after acquiring an additional 158,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.13.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.