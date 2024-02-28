Berry (BRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Trading Up 1.6 %

BRY stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.79. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

