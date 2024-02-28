Beyond (NYSE:BYON) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) Head to Head Contrast

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond and Wayfair’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.95 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -4.79 Wayfair $12.00 billion 0.56 -$738.00 million ($6.52) -8.79

Beyond has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beyond and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -19.72% -15.32% -10.73% Wayfair -6.15% N/A -22.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beyond and Wayfair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wayfair 0 10 15 1 2.65

Beyond presently has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Wayfair has a consensus target price of $74.68, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Beyond.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayfair has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayfair beats Beyond on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

