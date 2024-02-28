BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 178.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 178.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

