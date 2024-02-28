Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $75.79 and last traded at $76.46. 4,432,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,397,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

Specifically, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Block Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $2,695,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Block by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

