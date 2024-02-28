Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $575,454.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,793,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 97.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth $1,062,000.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.