Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,673 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after buying an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.