BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTSG) Quiet Period Will End on March 6th

BrightSpring Health Services’ (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 6th. BrightSpring Health Services had issued 53,333,334 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $693,333,342 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During BrightSpring Health Services’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of BTSG opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

