Brokers Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

