Bruker (BRKR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR):

2/15/2024 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

2/14/2024 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Stock Up 0.1 %

BRKR stock opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

Get Bruker Co alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bruker

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.