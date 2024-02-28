C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

