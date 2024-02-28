Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several brokerages have commented on CABA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

