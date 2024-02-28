Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.27.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

