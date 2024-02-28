Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

