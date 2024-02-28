CarGurus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 429% compared to the typical volume of 528 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

